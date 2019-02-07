TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has provided a Fourth of July advisory to remind the public of traffic, discharging of fireworks and celebratory gunfire within the city limits.

LINDSEY PARK FIREWORKS SHOW TRAFFIC CONTROL

The Tyler Police Department urges drivers to be aware of route changes for the Fourth of July celebration at Lindsey Park on Spur 364.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Spur 364 at Loop 323 will be closed to all westbound traffic. Residents who live off Spur 364 between Loop 323, will need to present their driver’s license showing proof of their residency to the officers.

DISCHARGING OF FIREWORKS WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS

Police are reminding everyone that all unauthorized fireworks are prohibited in the City of Tyler unless you have obtained a special permit from the city.

If you are caught in the park discharging fireworks you will be asked to leave and are subject to a citation. All alcohol, smoking, and fireworks are not allowed in city parks like Lake Tyler Parks and Lindsey Park.

CELEBRATORY GUNFIRE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS

Police also would like to remind the citizens that the discharge of firearms into the air in celebration is a violation of the law.

Celebratory gunfire is shots fired in the air and has caused injury, death and property damage worldwide.