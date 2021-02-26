Tyler prepares for 62nd annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail

The festivities will look a little different this year due to COVID-19 and the winter storm

The countdown to spring has begun. As we bring in the new season, here's how to celebrate in Tyler.

“This year, we're celebrating the 62nd annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail here in Tyler,” Vice President of Marketing for Visit Tyler, Holli Fourniquet, said.

The trail, coveted as a floral wonderland and photographer’s paradise will be back on March 19. Every year it attracts more than 100,000 visitors to the city and this year will be no different.

But what will be different are the azaleas. Horticulturist Greg Grant says, unfortunately, the winter freeze claimed almost all of the azalea blooms that we were expecting to see.

He said, “Unfortunately, the majority of diseases that we grow are from put subtropical parts of Asia and China and Japan that didn't evolve with arctic blast. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm gonna say we probably lost 95% of the azaleas."

However, the show must go on. Visitors will still be able to bask in the gardens of crabapples, deciduous azaleas, dogwoods, ornamental pears, tulips, and more.

“It's a beautiful time to visit and get outdoors and people love to get out and see Tyler during the spring," Fourniquet said.

Along with the trail, visitors can still enjoy classic favorites like the bunny hunt, a drive through the historic district and Tyler State Park’s Dogwood Days Driving Tour.