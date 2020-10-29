Tyler Police Department to host porch pirate prevention seminar ahead of holiday season

TYLER, Texas — Ahead of the holiday season, the Tyler Police Department will be hosting a seminar to show the community how they can prevent porch pirates from swiping packages from their doorsteps.
"Christmas is coming up and people start ordering early, it's going to get busy," TPD Public Information Officer Det. Andy Erbaugh said.
He says this year alone, they have already had numerous reports of people stealing packages from their front porch. It's a common crime that can be prevented, he said.
The police department is teaming up with Flock Security, a license plate reading company, to show the community how they can help.
To learn how you can protect your packages, you can attend the Zoom meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m.