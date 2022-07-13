City of Tyler receives Tree City USA Growth Award

This award shows the city demonstrates high levels of tree care and community engagement throughout the year.

The City of Tyler accepted the 2021 Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA Growth Award today.

The Tree City USA Growth Award is given to participating Tree City USA communities every year by the Arbor Day Foundation. This award shows the city demonstrates high levels of tree care and community engagement throughout the year.

“Tyler should be proud to receive this recognition, as it shows the City’s dedication to protect and contribute to the invaluable resource that is our urban forest,” said Urban Forrester/Arborists Madeline Burton. “Proper maintenance and care now, means that future generations will continue to reap the benefits of a healthy, green canopy provides.”

The 2021 award marks the city of Tyler's sixth Growth Award, as well as the thirteenth time Tyler has been named Tree City USA.

