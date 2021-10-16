Tyler Rose Festival gains new coronation designer

“I mean, it's enormous shoes to fill,” said Jacob A. Climer, the newest designer following Winn Morton's retirement.

TYLER, Texas — The pandemic made New York-based designer Jacob A. Climer’s first Rose Festival unlike any other.

“I went and purchased as much fabrics as I humanly could in the three days before New York City closed, and much of that was done from my couch where I was sick with COVID,” Climer said.



A COVID recovery, factory closures and a whirlwind of fabric calls and purchases later, Climer traveled back down to his roots in the Lone Star state where he took Winn Morton's place in the coronation.

Morton previously designed costumes for the festival since 1982.



Climer said, "I mean, it's enormous shoes to fill."



While the festival focuses on the queen, the other talk of the town is the train of her dress.



Climer explained the queen, Anna Grace Hallmark's, dear friend suffers from cystic fibrosis and wanted to bring awareness to the illness with her attire.