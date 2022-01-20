Tyler ISD students hold donation drive for animal shelter

Although this is the first year for the event, the students hope to make it an annual community service project and include more shelters.

32 students from the Tyler chapters of the National Technical Honor Society and the Technology Student Association held a drive-through donation event benefiting the local pet rescue shelter Pets Fur People.

“I am very proud of all of these students for their hard work and dedication to our community,” advisor for NTHS and TSA Chief Mike Baker said. “They did all the work and ran the event, especially on a frigid and windy Saturday! I also want to thank the other advisors for these two clubs; Sam Becze, engineering & construction teacher; Ana Vazquez, architecture teacher; and Jeffrey Dean, welding teacher.”

The students from Tyler High and Tyler Legacy all attend classes at the Career and Technology Center, where they came up with the concept for the event and proceeded to contact the shelter. More than 80 items were gathered, including more than 350 pounds of dry dog food; many rolls of paper towels; blankets; towels; puppy and kitten food; toys; and cleaning supplies. All items collected were delivered to the shelter on January 15. Although this is the first year for the event, the students hope to make it an annual community service project and include more shelters.

The elected leaders of both organizations want to thank all organization members for their time, the people of Tyler and Smith County for their donations, and the Administration of Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center for their support.