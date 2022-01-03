Tyler Thrift to give away all inventory in honor of anniversary, to benefit community

“We wanted a way to celebrate our anniversary and we figured, ‘why not just give it away?’ It comes in for free and it can always leave that way," Ivey said.

TYLER, Texas — Stores don't typically give away their inventory, but Tyler Thrift will be doing just that on Jan. 9 with a mission of helping those in need.

The local resale shop will open its doors and give away all items in celebration of its annual anniversary and also to help the community.

Kayla Ivey, owner of Tyler Thrift, said the store will be doing this for the second time since it opened in 2019.

“We wanted a way to celebrate our anniversary and we figured, ‘why not just give it away?’ It comes in for free and it can always leave that way, that’s what I always say,” Ivey said.

Those who attend the event will be given a box or a bag, but are also recommended to bring their own just in case the store runs out.

Shoppers will be given 10 minutes to pick out items and grab as many as they would like. Ivery said shoppers are also welcomed to get back in line as new items will be constantly coming in throughout the day.