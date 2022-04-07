Rose City Farmers Market set to return in full on Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Minn. — After two years of disruptions due to the pandemic, Tyler and area residents will again be able to enjoy all the Rose City Farmers Market has to offer on Saturday when it opens for the season.

Rose City Farmers Market Director Rebecca Wilderness said after having to cancel the market in 2020 and make extensive modifications this past year, farmers and small businesses are ready to operate under more normal circumstances.

“After two years of social distancing, you will find yourself in a place of human connection and closeness,” Wilderness said. “We are so excited to bring our booths back together creating real closeness that we are truly craving. We and our families have all been touched by the pandemic, and this makes each day with the people in our lives so much more meaningful.”