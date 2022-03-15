Ukrainian man with East Texas ties stays behind to aid country

The United Nations reports more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled to safety.

LONGVIEW, Texas — “I’m a lucky b*stard,” said Yaroslav Delyatynchuk. The Western Ukraine native joined CBS19 from the safety of his mother’s home in the Carpathian Mountains about 500 miles west of Kyiv.

He apologized for wearing a baseball cap.

Delyatynchuk said, “My local barber joined the Territorial Defense unit so I cannot have my hair cut for over two weeks now.”

It’s a reminder that war can affect every aspect of normal life.

Delyatynchuk left his home in Kyiv on Feb. 20 to care for his sick mother. He had no idea a war was four days away.

The Ukrainian is very familiar with East Texas and has been to Longview many times. His good friend Brad Bunt from Longview and the East Texas Friends of Ukraine advocate for his people from home.

“Yaroslav, I worked with for more than probably 24 years. it's just horrific what the Russian army and Putin is doing to Ukraine," Bunt said.

As millions flee the country, Delyatynchuk stays behind - partially because he says every man aged 18 to 60 must stay in case they’re drafted. He can’t legally leave. Even if he did have the choice to leave, he wouldn't.

"Maybe my country wants me to fight. I'm bad fighter, unfortunately, but I can interrogate the prisoners of war," said Delyatynchuk.

Life in Western Ukraine isn’t completely normal but he said right now civilians aren’t struggling for food, water or safe shelter. The chaos unfolding on the other side of the country weighs heavily on him.

Delyatynchuk said, "There's sometimes this feeling of guilt that some of my countrymen are fighting and dying and I'm sitting in talking to you in a cozy and warm place.”

The ways he has found to help are spreading information and donating to military and humanitarian efforts - things he says East Texans can do too.