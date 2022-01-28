x
Smith County's United Way honors Bill Martin for 40 years of service

Bill Martin, nicknamed Mr. United Way, is the perfect example of what it means to "Live United" and has spent 40 years serving in many capacities.
Credit: Courtesy - United Way of Smith County
Bill Martin (Mr. United Way) was honored by United Way of Smith County for his 40 years of service.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County recently celebrated the work of the local United Way, highlighting one of the most important leaders in its history.

Credit: Courtesy - United Way of Smith County
Bill Martin, also known as "Mr. United Way," served with the organization for 40 years.

Bill Martin, nicknamed Mr. United Way, is the perfect example of what it means to "Live United" and has spent 40 years serving in many capacities, including: serving on the Board of Directors, later earning the role of local CEO.

Furthermore, Martin has been in charge over a period of incredible campaign growth and also played a key role in launching the first ever Leadership Giving Society.

Former Tyler Mayor and Texas State Senator Kevin P. Eltife was in attendance and spoke to the crowd about why you should believe in our local United Way.

Click here for more information on United Way of Smith County.

   

