PHARMACY STUDENTS: Unsung heroes of the pandemic

UT Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy students are stepping up when the industry needs them most.

TYLER, Texas — Pharmacists and pharmacy students have played an integral role in getting us through this pandemic — working alongside doctors and nurses — they’ve executed in ways that many don’t realize.

Leader of experiential education, Dr. Pamella Ochoa, said, “I wish that we could recognize them at the same level as our other professions and our colleagues and understand that they risked their lives too and their families' lives as well.”

Students in this pharmacy program have the opportunity to get unique hands-on experience. That includes their latest partnership with NET Health working drive-thru immunization clinics.

Fourth-year student, Zachary Heard, is passionate about his involvement.

"I never would have imagined that I would be playing this big of a role this early in my career," he said. "But I'm happy to be a part of it and serve my community.”

The role is much more demanding than what you see going on behind the counter at your local Walgreens or CVS.

“Not a lot of people talk about it, but pharmacy school was quite literally blood, sweat and tears,” Heard said.

It’s been anything but easy, however, he’s remained dedicated from the start.

Dr. Ochoa wants these students to be recognized for their long-term commitment. “We shouldn't just recognize the end of the marathon, right? We need to recognize those who were involved way back. And I think that's really an awesome message," she said.