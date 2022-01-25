Call for vendors for Rose City Artisan and Flower Market

Vendors who sell plants; trees; blubs; farmers markets' products; and creative arts and crafts; that have a plant lover or gardener in mind please apply for a booth.

The Goodman-LeGrand Museum, located at 624 N. Broadway Ave., will once again host its annual “all things gardening for garden lovers” at the Rose City Artisan and Flower Market on Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to artisan and plant vendors, the Smith County Master Gardeners will be holding discussions on gardening tips as well as other horticulture topics. The full list of topics and guest speakers can be viewed online starting in late March at the Goodman Museum website.

The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will also be open for tours on both days. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but a suggested $2 donation per person will go toward the daily operation costs of the museum; all donations are greatly appreciated.