Veterans to be honored at the Texas Veterans' Military Show in Bullard

Multiple medal of honor recipients arrived at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Thursday evening to prepare for the upcoming parade.

TYLER, Texas — Veterans will be honored at the annual Texas Veterans' Military Show in Bullard this Saturday.

A few retired military service men flew in from out of state to get the festivities started Thursday evening. East Texas veterans, the Tyler Junior College Apache Bells and others welcomed the veterans who have been given the Medal of Honor.

Organizer of the event, Mike Balfay said this celebratory welcome is necessary for their dedication and sacrifices.

"We have to honor those that serve," Balfay said. "These are our heroes so that makes sense and I never fought the war. They did it and these guys need to be recognized."

Retired U.S. Army veteran Robert Patterson from Pensacola, Florida said he truly loved seeing everyone when he got off the airplane. He served from 1966-1992 and this is his sixth year making the visit to East Texas.

"I liked the TJC Apache Bells in there," Patterson said. "Well, they're here every year and it's just good to see them."

TVMS doesn’t start until this upcoming weekend but since they’re in East Texas already Balfay has a full schedule planned out for them. Patterson said he has a great time visiting museums and spending a day on a hilltop looking at military memorabilia.

Retired Vietnam veteran Michael Fitzmaurice says this is his fourth year flying in for the event from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He served from 1969-1972 when an injury during the war caused his discharge.

Balfay said on Saturday morning spectators can expect a huge parade in Bullard with helicopters in the sky and multiple veterans on military vehicles. This is all to celebrate those who served our country and veterans like Patterson and Fitzmaurice who are Medal of Honor recipients themselves.

"They're a rare breed and are great people and just down to earth everyday people," Balfay said. "When they need to step up, they stepped up. I'm honored to work with them and have them here."

The event will also continue into Sunday when the organizer said at 2 p.m. they will dedicate their time to honor the big gold star memorial at Brook Hill School in Bullard.