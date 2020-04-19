WEST, Texas — Wednesday marked seven years since the deadly fertilizer plant explosion in West that killed 15 people and injured hundreds more.

The Sunday after April 17. 2013 - the day of the explosion - members of the First Baptist Church of West could not get to their building in the aftermath of the explosion, so they met in an empty field to pray together.

That was the first time West community members were able to come together after the devastating explosion. So, that meaningful day of prayer bloomed into an annual tradition.

Now, every year, on the Sunday following April 17 the community members have gathered at the same field on the south end of Reagan Street, across from Aderhold Funeral Home. They've done that for seven years now.

John Crowder who has been a Pastor at FBC for 25 years said they could not imagine skipping it this year, even during a global pandemic.

"This place means so much to us and is so important to us to be here on this day," Crowder said. "It's so important that we had to come up with a way to continue it this year... it's part of our story and of who we are we couldn't just go without it."

So they came up with a "drive-in" service, where cars parked six feet apart and everyone was asked to stay in their cars. Pastor Crowder preformed his sermon standing on the back of a trailer. Those attending could tune into a specific FM radio station where the sermon was streamed.

With the world seemingly unpredictable right now, Crowder wanted to create a sense of normalcy in the lives of the FBC members.

"Tradition is so important, it says we will get through this like we have in the past," Crowder said.

He also compared what the world is going through right now to what West went through seven years ago.

"We took care of each other and checked on one another, this experience helps us relive that time we were all there for one another," Crowder said. "This is a time for us to look at how much God looked out for us and took care of us after the explosion and for us to celebrate that."