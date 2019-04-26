TYLER, Texas —

Friday

Salvation Army Spring Sale

The Salvation Army is holding a special Women's Auxiliary Spring Sale Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Among the items on sale are designer clothe, shows, purses, jewelry, toys, tools, furniture, home decor.

Saturday

Discovery Science Place - Mini Maker Faire

Billed as the "Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth," Saturday's faire features work from engineers, artists, crafters and scientists throughout Smith County. Participants will be able to display their work and give demonstrations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Nonmember pricing:

Adult: $10

Child: $12

Member* pricing:

Adult: $5

Child: $4

*Members must present card when purchasing ticket.

Rose City Miracle Run

The 5K race and 1K run will take place at Rose Rudman Park. The money will benefit children needing care at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. Both events are for competitive and casual runners. The event begins at 8 a.m. Runners should register online ahead of time.

You can register online by following this link.

Nightwalk for Hope

As the sun sets on Rose Rudman Park at 8:15 p.m., those gathered will participate in a 2-mile walk to shine light on human trafficking. Each participant in the walk will carry a light to symbolize hope in the darkness. Prior to the walk, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, live music and other happenings.

Kilgore Splash Pad

As the temperature rises, kids in Kilgore will have a chance to cool off with the opening of the splash pad at Lazy Splash Ranch. The pad will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pittsburg Hot Link Festival

The annual Hot Link Festival in Pittsburg returns. The fest features a sausage cooking competition and vendor booths with arts, crafts and homemade goods. Of course, there will be food, drinks, beer and live music throughout.

The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. and will finish at 8 p.m. in Downtown Pittsburg.

Stephen F. Austin Spring Football Scrimage

Football season is fast approaching. On Saturday, the 2019 Lumberjacks will take the field in Nacogdoches for the annual spring game.

The game kicks of at 5 p.m.

If you have an event you would like added to this story, please e-mail us at news@cbs19.tv.