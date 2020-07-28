How to report potholes in the Tyler area

A viewer reached out to us asking for help with potholes in north Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A CBS19 viewer emailed us about a problem they were having. The viewer sent photos of overgrown grass in north Tyler that was making it hard for drivers to see past it. The viewer was also upset about road conditions on the north side of town so we reached out to the city of Tyler for some answers.

"There is no concerted effort to you know, to quote, ignore the north side of Tyler," city engineer Lisa Crofsman said. "We're doing work every single year on the north side of town."

Crofsman says the city actually evaluates their streets every year in their annual pavement plan. That's what determines which roads get fixed in the city and when.

"We do have a pavement management consultants who will come in and drive every single street in the city, and they take video of those streets and then they use a computer program to basically identify any issues with the street," Crofsman said. "So they are like counting cracks, potholes, any sort of defect in that segment, and then that computer program takes that data and produces what's called a pavement condition index score, or PCI."

The department then takes those scores and puts them in order, prioritizing which repairs will get done first.

If you have a complaint about potholes or code violations, the City of Tyler has an app called "My Tyler". It allows you to make a report to code enforcement, contact your city council member or just find out events happening in the city.