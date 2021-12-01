Whitehouse woman who lost father to COVID-19 creates fundraiser to help ease financial burden of others whose loved ones pass away

After losing her father to COVID-19 Jordan Sims and her family were devastated. The community came together to help them financially. Now, she wants pay it forward.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The coronavirus has caused devastation in many forms and Jordan Sims just wants to help make things a little easier, even if it's financially.

"He was working, he was healthy, he was young, he was only 54-years-old," Sims said.

Sims' father died from COVID-19 in September. He did not have any underlying health issues but the virus took control of his lungs. Then he got pneumonia and after he was hospitalized, Sims says her family never saw him again.

This was devastating for Sims and her family, but during that time, the community stepped up to help her. Now, she's on a mission to pay it forward.

"You take them and you drop them off and you don't see them again and we were just so shocked at what happened and we were just kind of lost and when people are there to help you even if it's financially, it means so much," she said.

Sims created t-shirts with the message "Contin;ue," the "I" is a semicolon which means no matter how hard things may to be to just continue and don't give up.

She shared details about her fundraiser on Facebook and things took off.

"We have already sold 36 shirts but I would love to sell more because the more I can sell the more I can help people," she said.

The proceeds will directly benefit East Texas families who have a financial need after losing a loved one to the coronavirus.

"You really don't know if that person that was in the hospital was needed financially to make ends meet and they are just gone," she said.

About 1,500 East Texans have died from COVID-19 so far, and Sims wants to find families who need a little extra help.