Wood County issues first-of-its-kind citizen award for good deed

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County’s first-ever Good Samaritan award was given to local retiree Jeff Bain, 74, after he saw a person in need and knew he had to do something to help.

Bain’s local grocery store trips were as normal as the typical person’s weekly chore. With the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to bring in waves of variants, grocery store workers often remained masked. In August, however, right before another COVID spike, masks were no longer enforced at public places. That was when Bain saw an employee for the first time without a mask.

Bain couldn’t help but notice the employee had a serious dental issue that must be impacting her health.

He walked off, but hoped someone would help her address the severe medical issue he saw. He couldn’t let go of the thought that something needed to be done to help her.

Later that day, Bain said he woke up from a nap when he heard a voice say, “What are you going to do about that, Jeff?”

“That was definitely God. There’s no question. That was the most direct contact I’ve ever had with Him. Usually it’s very subtle; there was nothing subtle about it,” Bain said.