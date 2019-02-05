TYLER, Texas — With the heavy rain leading to heavy flooding in Tyler, an apartment complex is raising concerns.

Some residents at The Foundry Apartments near UT Tyler, say flooding has happened several times in less than a year.

"We're at like the bottom of a hill right now and the water just comes right here and it stays right here," resident Jeffery Minor said.

Carmen Enoh says the water has even reached her knees before.

"It's kind of a bother to go back and forth from home, like whenever you want to go out of your home and there's a lot of water," Enoh said.

Minor who has lived at the apartment complex for about 10 months says the flooding has also affected his car.

"I had probably 8 inches of water in my car that I had to get out with flower pots and actual bowls," Minor said.

Minor says he contacted The Foundry after experiencing the high volume of water several times.

"And they basically told me that there's nothing they could do, that we're not responsible for your vehicles that are outside," Minor said. "Like I have to go to work in my car to pay y'all."

According to Misty, an investment manager with the apartment says she was not aware of anyone informing the complex about damages to cars caused by the flooding.

Misty says The Foundry is aware of the flooding itself and have recently worked to resolve the issue by cleaning a drain, which she said is the only drain near the building.

“It obviously didn’t work," Misty said. "We’ve installed really strong edging. We think it’s dirt that’s causing the drain box to clog.”

With another storm on the way, Minor and his neighbors plan to move their cars to higher ground.

As for the new edging, the apartment complex says they hope it works.

“We shall see what happens from there,” Misty said.