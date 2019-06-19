TYLER, Texas —

Tyler ISD's decision to implement full Pre-K days and get rid of the city’s only Head Start program has left many who support the program with questions.

Many are wondering, what will happen to the school’s caseworkers? Will, the child’s curriculum be compromised with the new Pre-K program? The district’s new decision leaves two advocates for Head Start scratching their heads.

“The Pre-K full-day program is being funded from the state and Head Start is being funded by the federal government, and always has its $3.2 million,” CEO and Executive Director of East Texas Human Needs Network, Christina Fulsom, said. “Why would you give it back? When you have it and it's producing tremendous results."

“If you remove what head start is set up to do, which is to meet those things, build that vocabulary, create abstract concept for the kids, you're depriving them of something that they very need." retired educator Sheila Thrasher said.

Head Start offers child development programs for low-income families. According to Tyler ISD, some services offered are primary and mental health services as well as social interaction. For more than 50 years, St. Louis Early Childhood Education Center, the only Head Start in Tyler, has provided those services for children.

“The Head Start program has services that are considered very comprehensive wrap-around services. Those comprehensive wrap-around services require relationships to be built between the case manager and the family.” Fulsom said. “And they include home visits and evaluations that have to do with learning, as well as hunger and housing and health. It includes developing action plans for families to help them grow."

Both Fulsom and Thrasher say the need to keep Head Start is just as vital as implementing full-day Pre-K program. That is why Tyler ISD Board Members voted for the change at Monday’s board meeting.

They also say without the services Head Start provides, there will be a gap of students who fall by the wayside.

"Right now, the Head Start program has one case manager for every 40 students. On most campuses, you have one counselor for 500 or more students, how in the world are they going to be able to absorb wrap-around services with the staffing that they have?" Fulsom expressed.

"We have a lot of kids who fall between whether they can afford Head Start,” Thrasher said. “They don't qualify for it, they can't afford the $4,000 and now we're closing down even more spots and that's really concerning me."

Many are also concerned about caseworkers, those working behind the scenes to support children. Fulsom says she was advised that a meeting with Head Start employees was held before Monday’s board meeting.

"It is my understanding that on Thursday of last week, prior to Monday night's meeting, Head Start staff were all notified that the program was closing," Fulsom explained.

If the board continues to follow through with their decision, changes will take effect starting this 2019-2020 school year.

"I really hope that the board will reconsider their decision that they will pause, take a step back. But they will look at the data. They didn't have data to look at last night and that they will make an informed decision." Fulsom said.

Fulsom says she will have a meeting with the assistant superintendent of TISD. She believes the door is not completely closed yet and there is still a fighting chance.

As of Tuesday, CBS 19 has reached out to TISD for a response however, the district says they are unable at this time.