ALBA, Texas — Pictures taken by the SPCA of East Texas at a home in Alba has many East Texans concerned.

According to the organization, this is a case of medical neglect.

SPCA of East Texas visited the home where they found multiple dogs apparently living in an unsanitary conditions.

The organization stated in their Facebook page, "Filthy drinking water and piles of feces are causation for severe intestinal parasites, coccidia and giardia. Severe matting results in painful sores to the skin and infection."

Members of the organization asked for proof of rabies shots of the animals. However, they were advised by the Wood County Sheriff's Department, "that proof of rabies is only requested upon a dog bite."

The Wood County Sheriff's Department says there is no law against "owning a bunch of dogs."

According to authorities, the dogs are well socialized, sustain no injuries and are well fed and found. They say it is "nothing that justified a criminal seizure."

Authorities also warn people not to take it upon themselves to save the animals.

So far, four dogs have been stolen from the owner. If you take the dogs or cats from the owner, you will be charged with theft of property and criminal trespassing.

A representative from the SPCA says they expect to have a veterinarian visit the home on Wednesday to determine whether the animals should be removed.