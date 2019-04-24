TYLER, Texas — U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert spoke at a Grassroots America event Tuesday, April 23.

Congress is on Easter break so he flew back to East Texas.

At the event he discussed major topics out of Washington D.C. including immigration, asylum, and the Mueller report.

"I've been hearing from people all over East Texas that this illegal immigration is an issue," Rep. Gohmert said. "Probably the number one issue that has got to be resolved."

Rep. Gohmert put forward ideas that could prevent people flooding the U.S.-Mexico border.

His ideas include having people decide on asylum at the border right then and there, instead of setting up a hearing months or years down the road. Or even changing where asylum claims can be made.

"We also ought to have the law such that you can't claim asylum at our border," Rep. Gohmert explained. "You've got to either come to an embassy or to a consulate."

That would mean people would not have to travel as far to make their asylum claims. It would also help prevent undocumented immigrants using children to get into the country.

"So many people are coming with children because courts had said, 'oh basically if you come with a child we gotta let you in,' so now that has made children a commodity to be utilized or abused," Rep. Gohmert said.

Rep. Gohmert says none of that will be effective if money keeps feeding into the drug cartels. He believes Mexico could be a top ten economy if the drug cartels are shut down due to their location, the hardworking citizens, and their natural resources.

Rep. Gohmert also addressed the Mueller report.

"In Washington, there are a lot of people that think the most important thing was the Mueller investigation," Gohmert began. "But I've been saying for nearly two years, it wasn't going to reveal anything."

When asked about the multiple instances identified in the report of possible obstruction. Rep. Gohmert says, "In order to obstruct justice, there has to be some crime, something you're trying to obstruct."

He goes on to say the investigation has actually divided the United States.

"Just this country is that a lot of trouble were divided like we haven't been since the late 60s and we got to come together," Rep. Gohmert said. "It's really in jeopardy right now, so hopefully we can pull the country back together before it gets any more divided."