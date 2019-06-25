TYLER, Texas — If you drive by Rose Rudman park in Tyler then you have probably also passed by Southside Park, and have noticed the new construction.

RELATED: CITY: Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for inclusive playground at Tyler's Southside Park

RELATED: Tyler Parks and Recreation offers ways to stay cool this summer following Fun Forest Pool closing

The playground at Southside Park is gone and construction has begun on a new, inclusive park for all children.

Annie Gilstrap

"For our family specifically, it affects us because we have four kids, and our son has severe special needs, so he is wheelchair bound all the time," Annie Gilstrap said.

Gilstrap says when her son was younger she would hold him while swinging on a swing so he could experience it. Now, he is older and can only go on a merry-go-round style ride at a park.

This new playground has been planned for years. Gilstrap learned about it shortly after she and her husband brought their son home from the hospital.

The city of Tyler is using the half-cent sales tax to fund the park so it has taken some time.

KYTX

Gilstrap and her husband own ETX Brewing Company and have used their business to help raise money and awareness about the park.

"We had a beer called "Park Project" and the proceeds from that beer went to help fund the [Southside] park project," Gilstrap said. "It meant something to us knowing that we're a part of making this happen, not only for our family but for all the families in East Texas."

An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 25 at 2 p.m.