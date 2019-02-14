GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Kilgore man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault, according to Gregg County District Attorney Tom B. Watson.

On May 14, 2018, Johnifer Ray Mumphrey stormed into a residence, uninvited, and assaulted a woman by choking her and punching her in the face.

Mumphrey was arrested two days later by the Kilgore Police Department.

On Monday, a jury in the 124th Judicial District Court of Judge Alfonso Charles found Mumphrey guilty of the crime.

The jury, comprised of four men and eight women delivered Mumphrey's sentence on Wednesday.

"Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; however, due to Mumphrey’s criminal history, which includes two felony convictions for burglary and sexual assault, the range of punishment was increased to a minimum of 25 years to life in prison," said Watson. "I commend our law enforcement officers who were involved in this investigation and to my assistants, Elissa Hugman and Brendan Guy, for delivering justice to our citizens of Gregg County."