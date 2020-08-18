Counselors help students transition to on-campus learning

Just as much as teachers, nurses, administrators and staff are needed for this transition, so are counselors.

TYLER, Texas — School is already in session for some and will begin soon for others. In order to make sure all students have what they need to successfully learn remotely and on-campus. Teachers, administrators and staff along with counselors are providing their support.

"I think it's going to be most definitely a trial and error school year, if you will. We hope that by the end of December, we have at least a snapshot on what January through May could look like if things continue," licensed counselor, Marcus Wade, said.

If this continues, lunches and classrooms will have students six feet apart, providing little interaction in an effort to keep COVID -19 cases down and kids safe. The transition students are facing heading back to campus could have an impact on their mental health.

"I think kids are going to probably have a tough time if they're not used to being home schooled, and that could create some emotional and behavioral issues," Wade said.

"What we do or expect in school is that counselors will be available to help with that transition, and responding to maybe any stressors, any conflicts that they may have within themselves and learning new material, being asked to stay six feet apart or wear a mask on campus," he said.

Some young scholars need to return to campus for special needs services, social interaction and various learning styles.

"As counselors we're going to work along with the school personnel, of course with teachers," he said.

Of course things will look different, but Wade says the availability and assistance offered by local school districts will stay the same.