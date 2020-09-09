Court documents: Raid of gang members linked to Kilgore homicide

At about 5 a.m. Sept. 1, the Department of Public Safety Special Response Team served a search warrant at the residence on Stone Road in Kilgore.

KILGORE, Texas — A raid this past week at a Kilgore home was connected to gang activity and possibly an April homicide, according to court documents.

Police say eight people arrested in the Sept. 1 raid are part of a criminal organization called the “59 Bounty Hunter Bloods."

Arrest warrants state several of the suspects are connected to Gregory Dewayne Williams, 35, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds April 26 near the 700 block of West North Street in Kilgore.