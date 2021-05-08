Covid-19 cases in children up 84 percent this week

What East Texas doctors recommend to parents once school begins.

A study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that in the past week covid-19 cases among children and teens jumped 84 percent.

Dr. Murphey, Chair of Texas Medical Association Council on Science and Public Health says he’s seen an increase in acute lung disease in mostly teenagers but children as well. Dr. Murphey believes this is largely due to the Delta variant:

“We have a new variant that is more contagious that is causing more disease, more quickly and it's affecting more of the young people,” said Murphey.

Dr. Hendrickson, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, believe when school starts the number will only continue to rise:

“Any time you get a large group of people together, especially unmasked or unable to be vaccinated, we do expect those numbers to rise”

Dr. Murphey wants students to return, but believes safety needs to be a top priority. “I think that it's still important that we try to get students back in school, but to do that safely they need to have a mask on and immunize everyone that we can immunize”

There is currently not an authorized vaccine that is eligible for children under the age of 12, which means many students will be returning to school unable to get vaccinated. Dr. Hendrickson provided recommendations:

“Hand hygiene is always important, cover your cough, and if you feel sick, stay home.”