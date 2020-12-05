MARLIN, Texas — Mayra Perez, a Marlin woman who survived and recovered from COVID-19, said she was told that she can no longer shop at her local Dollar Tree because she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Perez said she was diagnosed with the virus on April 27, but said she has recovered and was cleared by her doctor to go out in public last week. She was open about her diagnosis on a community Facebook page.

Once she was cleared, Perez and her husband decided to wait a few extra days, until Sunday, May 10, to play it safe before going out.

Perez said she went to Dollar Tree that day, bought a few things and left the store. She said after she shopped at the store, the store's manager commented on one of her Facebook posts. The comment said that she cannot shop at the store until the pandemic is over.

Perez said she responded and called the store to explain that she had recovered. She claimed the manger still said that she cannot shop at the store, and was threatened that the store would call the police if she shopped there again.

"It's been crazy. I never thought I would go through something like this," Perez said. "It's nuts to be discriminated against, for, you know, any reason (like) race, religion, special needs, or even having a virus. There is no need to discriminate against anyone or try to prohibit someone from shopping somewhere because you are afraid."

After 6 News called multiple times, Dollar Tree said that they could not address the media. We left a voicemail at the corporate level and with the Marlin Police Department, but have not yet heard back.

Guidelines the Center for Disease Control and Prevention regarding people who have recovered from COVID-19 and be found here.

