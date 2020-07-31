COVID-19's Impact on Higher Education: The return to campus this fall

As college students across the country prepare to head back to school, local colleges are making arrangements to keep them safe.

TYLER, Texas — A month out from the beginning of the school year usually means incoming college freshman are preparing to say their good-byes to mom and dad and head out on their own. However, this year many students are fearful of what a semester on campus could mean.

"I don't think you can be six feet apart with like, 30 students because normally my classes have like 60 to 70 students, but I don't think you can be six feet apart even with the masks," UT Tyler junior education student, Nakia Frazier, said.

Like many students, she lives at home with her mom and dad, and is fearful of what catching the virus could mean for her loved ones.

"I live with my mom and she's a diabetic, and she has other medical issues," Frazier said. "So if she catch COVID, I just feel like you know, it will probably, I'm not gonna say it will take her out, but it would be very devastating on her."

Students like Nakia aren't the only ones concerned about what the fall semester will look like.

Earlier this year, Texas College announced they will be holding all of their classes online for the fall semester. President Dr. Dwight Fennell says the decision to move everything off campus wasn't easy.

"The basis of our decision has been looking at the science following what the CDC is offering, following what our city officials have been suggesting, and staying within that confines in terms of making decisions in terms of how to move," Dr. Fennell said.

Fall sports will be played in the spring semester and students as well as, their guests are prohibited from coming on campus until things open back up.

"We'll have certain select staff that will work from home in terms of interacting with students," Dr. Fennell said. "The administrative team continues, we go in periodically and we'll do a combination of homework or working from home rather, as well as working from the office."

The University of Texas at Tyler is offering a hybrid model for students, allowing them to take part in classes both online and in-person at the same time.

"Classes that are too large to social distance in the classroom space, then certain number of students will attend class in-person on Monday and Wednesday and Friday and then others will attend classes in-person on the other days," chief communications officer at the University of Texas at Tyler, Lucas Roebuck, said.

Roebuck says it was especially important to the incoming freshman to have the option to take classes in-person and have that traditional college experience.

"We're doing everything we can to safely help them move forward and go ahead and start their freshman college year, and we don't think people should have to put their life on hold," Roebuck said.

The university will be giving professors face shields and students will wear face-coverings in class, however, they're still working out the protocols for students moving into the dorms.

"There definitely will be some sort of screening protocol," Roebuck said. "I don't, if you want to say we're actually going to be doing like COVID testing for each individual students that come in, the answer is probably no."

Blocks away at Tyler Junior College, they're also taking precautions with their in-person classes.

"All of our classrooms are at 50% capacity or less," TJC Registrar Britt Sabota said. "So what normally could have fit in there, and we're taking half of that, or even less, and all of the students have to be at least six feet apart."

Students and faculty members at the college will also be required to take part in a COVID-19 training session before classes start, and the school does have a plan in place, just in case the virus appears on campus.