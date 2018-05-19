Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was arrested early Saturday on a public intoxication charge after police found his Lamborghini crashed into a light pole in Frisco.

The accident happened about 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road, according to a police news release.

Officers arrived and found a 2017 blue Lamborghini, which was registered to Williams, that had gone off the road and into a light pole, the news release said. The driver had fled the scene.

Officers then found Williams near his home in Frisco, riding an electric bicycle, the news release said. Police arrested Williams on a public intoxication charge, a Class C misdemeanor.

Williams was released from the Frisco jail Saturday morning after posting bond.

Williams, a Dallas native, caught 53 passes for 568 yards for the Cowboys last year, starting 14 games. He was drafted by the team out of Baylor in 2013.

© 2018 WFAA