LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials responded to a boathouse fire on Lake Cherokee Sunday morning.

According to Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to a fire in the SK section of the lake.

Elderville-Lakeport VFD Facebook

When crews arrived on scene, they found a heavily involved boathouse and several watercraft on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with the help of Lake Cherokee Patrol who were able to assist with their watercraft. Two engines, two brush trucks, and six personnel responded.

Officials say the extinguishment took several hours as access was limited and extensive overhaul was needed to ensure the extinguishment was completed.

Elderville-Lakeport VFD Facebook

No injuries were reported.