KILGORE, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a house fire near the Gregg-Rusk County line.

According to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is located at 1282 Farm-to-Market Road 2276 in Rusk County.

Kilgore Fire Department

The Kilgore Fire Department is also on scene.

The blaze also involves a vehicle, according to the ELVFD.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced residents.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.