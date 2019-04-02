KILGORE, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a house fire near the Gregg-Rusk County line.
According to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is located at 1282 Farm-to-Market Road 2276 in Rusk County.
Kilgore Fire Department
The Kilgore Fire Department is also on scene.
The blaze also involves a vehicle, according to the ELVFD.
The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced residents.
Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.