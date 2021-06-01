1 person arrested in Angelina County in connection to armed robbery of a game room

Ernesto Maldonado was arrested and had previously worked at the game room and had recently had a disagreement with the owner, according to officials.

LUFKIN, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a game room they previously worked at.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Ernesto Maldonado was arrested after multiple tips and witness accounts identified Maldonado as the suspect.

Officers were called to the Golden Dragon game room at 529 East Laurel Street after Maldonado allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint and left on a motorcycle.

According to officials, a clerk told officers she was finishing up her shift and opened the door for who she thought was another employee.

She met Maldonado who was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Maldonado pointed a gun at her face and then placed it in his waistband before demanding money that he said he was owed to him by the owner, according to the woman.

The woman gave Maldonado an undisclosed amount of money and was told not to call police and asked her to pray with her, which she did not, before he left.

Multiple tips and witness accounts identified Maldonado as the suspect, leading officers to his home on Cicero Hill in Hudson, according to police.

Maldonado was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives were able to find the clothes Maldonado was wearing during the robbery and the motorcycle helmet.

The motorcycle was located at the back of the property where Maldonado had pushed it.

According to police, Maldonado told officers that he is a felon and can’t have a gun but that he may have had a pellet gun that officers would need diving gear to get because it could be in the Neches River.

When asked by detectives what color the gun was Maldonado responded by saying that if they had seen the game room surveillance video then he would know it was black, according to officials.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Maldonado’s arrest.

Maldonado is charged with aggravated robbery and remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $100,000 bond.