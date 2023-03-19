1 dead after head-on collision in Jacksonville

This investigation is ongoing, CBS19 will update as more information becomes available.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person is dead following a head on collision in Jacksonville, on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m., Matthew Brown, 36, from Gilmer, was traveling north on SH 135 while Tommy Kerzee, 51, from Jacksonville, was traveling south on SH 135.

Kerzee and Brown collided head on. Brown was pronounced deceased on scene and Kerzee was transported to a local hospital.