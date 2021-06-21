1 person arrested for evading, drugs and weapons following traffic stop in Palestine

Police found pills, suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun during a search of the vehicle.

PALESTINE, Texas — One person has been arrested after fleeing on foot following a traffic stop in Palestine.

According to the Palestine Police Department, on Wednesday, June 16, police stopped 23-year-old Marcus Cook Jr of Palestine in the 1700 block of Eilenstein Street for a traffic violation.

Cook fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by police.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 94 grams of suspected Xanax, over 28 ounces of suspected marijuana, a loaded 9 mm handgun and cash.

Cook was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 3 28g<200g, possession marijuana 4 ounces<=5 pounds drug free zone, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest detention.