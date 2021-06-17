1 person arrested for murder after shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police have arrested one person for murder after a shooting occurred at an apartment complex.
According to police, on Thursday, June 17, dispatch received a call in refence to a shooting that had occurred at an apartment complex located in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Once on scene, officers located a shooting victim inside the complex.
The victim, 50-year-old Cedric Eugene King, had sustained gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. King later died due to his injuries.
Officers had detained 23-year-old Jakeous Jamal Johnson at the scene for questioning and later arrested Johnson based on the investigation, according to police.
Johnson was booked in the Harrison County Jail and charged with one count of 1st degree murder.