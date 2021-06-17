1 person arrested for murder after shooting in Marshall

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex located in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police have arrested one person for murder after a shooting occurred at an apartment complex.

According to police, on Thursday, June 17, dispatch received a call in refence to a shooting that had occurred at an apartment complex located in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.

Once on scene, officers located a shooting victim inside the complex.

The victim, 50-year-old Cedric Eugene King, had sustained gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. King later died due to his injuries.

Officers had detained 23-year-old Jakeous Jamal Johnson at the scene for questioning and later arrested Johnson based on the investigation, according to police.