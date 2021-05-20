1 person taken into custody following tip drugs were being sold out of a residence

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office issued the search warrant on May 19 at a residence on CR 3181.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person has been taken into custody after a tip lead investigators to a residence where narcotics were being sold.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on May 19 investigators were acting on a tip that narcotics were being sold from a residence on CR 3181.

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for 6571 CR 3181 where one suspect was taken into custody on several first-degree felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected to be made.