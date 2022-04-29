Police investigating after 1 shot, seriously injured in parking lot of at popular Longview nightclub

This is an active investigation and if you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact the LPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a popular nightclub.

According to the LPD, around 1:40 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the Electric Cowboy, located in the 1000 block of McCann Rd.

When police arrived, they were directed toward the convenience store located in the 1100 block of McCann Rd. where they found a vehicle that had been involved in a collision with the storefront sign and discovered a shooting victim outside of the vehicle.

Officers immediately began performing aid on the victim who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.