Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side that 13 people were shot in the incident. Ten were killed; three survivors are in stable condition at ECMC.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. killed 10 people, Buffalo Police Department announced. A suspect was arrested at the scene

Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side that in all, 13 people were shot. Eleven of the victims are African American, two are white. Four of the victims were store employees, they said. A spokesperson for ECMC said they are treating the three survivors who are currently in stable condition.

The shooter, who has only been identified as an 18-year-old white male, is in custody and is expected to be arraigned within the hour.

"What started out as a beautiful day in the City of Buffalo has turned into a terrible day, and one of tremendous heartbreak for every member of our community," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Brown said the shooter is not from Buffalo, and traveled several hours to the city for the shooting.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect drove to the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, exited his vehicle and engaged four people in the parking lot. He allegedly shot the four people, killing three. The other person was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Gramaglia said the suspect had on tactical gear and was wearing a camera to live stream the event on social media.

A security guard, who was a retired Buffalo Police officer, fired multiple shots that struck the suspect, but because he was wearing an armored plate, it did not affect the alleged shooter, Gramaglia said. The suspect allegedly shot and killed the retired officer.

The suspect then went through the store and made his way back towards the front of the store. Buffalo Police engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store, they said. It was then that the suspect put his gun to his own neck. He eventually dropped the gun and took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered to police, they said.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn called the shooting a hate crime and said they have evidence that there was some 'racial animosity.'

"I'm not going to specifically talk about or elaborate on what exactly they are right now, but we have evidence in custody right now that shows there is some racial component to these alleged actions," said Flynn.

The suspect will be arraigned in Buffalo City Court Saturday evening.

Several people were in the parking lot during the incident and witnessed some of the scenes.

Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.

“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?" Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot.

In the wake of Saturday's events, Governor Kathy Hochul is on her way to Buffalo. It's not known at this time if she will be addressing the media.

We are waiting for the press briefing to start to get more info about the shooting at the Tops on Jefferson in #Buffalo this afternoon. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/hh6SbvvamJ — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) May 14, 2022

Tops issued the following statement:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation."

Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.

2 On Your Side has a team at the scene and are working to get more information.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

Here's the update as of 5:30:

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of today’ shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) May 14, 2022

I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 14, 2022