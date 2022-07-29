POLICE: 11 arrested in connection to gang-related shooting in Marshall

This arrest operation came from a gang-related shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Bledsoe St. on July 17.

11 East Texans were arrested yesterday in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17, reports state.

On July 28, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force; Harrison County Sheriff's Office; and Marshall Police Department participated in a joint arrest in both Marshall and Harrison Counties.

This arrest operation came from a gang-related shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Bledsoe St. on July 17. This shooting resulted in one gunshot victim who had been taken to a local hospital and survived.

11 arrests were made, with a total of 40 combined charges against them, according to documents. Additionally, one of the search warrants that was executed within the 2000 block of Bledsoe St. led to the seizure of marijuana; M.D.M.A; THC; crack cocaine; a variety of pills; and four firearms.

“The Marshall Police Department is working with all of our resources to address the senseless and reckless shootings which have occurred," said Marshall PD Chief Carruth. "We are thankful for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crime Task Force in partnering with us to bring those responsible for this violence to justice and making our community safer.”

Below are the 11 individuals that were arrested, according to documents, in addition to their charges:

Markel Kyre May, 18, of Marshall

Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm (WRT)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

B/F Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

Gregory Dewayne Worth Jr., 25, of Marshall

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (WRT)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

Christopher O’Neal George Jr., 17, of Marshall

Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm (WRT)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

Riot Participation (WRT)

Ryan Louis Patterson, 34, of Marshall

Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member (WRT)

Resisting Arrest Search or Transport (WRT)

Evading Arrest Vehicle (WRT)

Assault on Peace Officer (WRT)

Bond Forfeiture- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (WRT)

Deonte Jacore McKinney, 28, of Marshall

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (ONVIEW)

Possession of Dangerous Drugs (ONVIEW)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >1g<4g (ONVIEW)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 <28g (ONVIEW)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >4g<400g (ONVIEW)

Possession of Marijuana >4oz<5lbs (ONVIEW)

Five Traffic Warrants

Eric Dray Booker, 28, of Marshall

Traffic Warrant

Derrick Lamont Bennett, 34, of Marshall

Possession of Marijuana <2oz (ONVIEW)

Two Class C Offenses (ONVIEW)

Robert Lexis Bennett, 45, of Marshall

Possession of Marijuana <2oz (ONVIEW)

Tampering with Evidence (ONVIEW)

One Class C Offense (ONVIEW)

Kendra Monae Hurd, 29, of Marshall

Five Class C Offenses (WRT)

Kimberly Lynn Bracey, 20, of Marshall

Credit/Debit Card Abuse (WRT)

Burglary of Vehicle (WRT)

Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, of Marshall