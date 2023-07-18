OFFICIALS: 12-year-old assaulted 11-year-old girl with acid at park

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the 12-year-old was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — A Michigan pre-teen has been charged in connection with an acid attack at a Detroit-area park.

According to Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, a 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with assaulting an 11-year-old girl with acid. Officials say the assault occurred on Sunday, July 9.

Worthy says the 12-year-old was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

The 12-year-old's bond was set at $10,000. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim or witnesses of the reported crime.

"This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others," said Worthy. "There is no excuse for this,"