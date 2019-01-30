GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Lavender Doe, whose charred body was found on October 29, 2006, just north of Kilgore, now has a name.

The DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization that works with law enforcement to identify victims, made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The revelation comes about five months after the arrest of Joseph Wayne Burnette, 41, of Longview. Officials say Burnette confessed to killing Lavender Doe and Felisha Pearson.

The DNA Doe Project has not revealed Lavender Doe's identity publicly and says, at the request of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, no further details will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing and pending trial.

CBS19's Darcy Birden spoke with Kevin Lord, the Texas Team Leader for the DNA Doe Project, about the organization's work.

"The DNA Doe Project uses DNA and genetic genealogy to help identify Jane Does or John Doe's unidentified remains that have been found and has so far eluded identification," Lord explained.

While Burnette has confessed to Lavender Doe's murder, he did not provide her name.

The organization raised enough money to have her DNA tested.

"We sent the go ahead to the DNA lab that we use to begin the DNA sequencing and we had used evidence that was sent by the University of North Texas Health & Sciences Lab," Lord said.

He explained volunteers start researching unidentified cases to come up with possible candidates, and through genealogy and DNA testing, they are able to map family trees and attempt to narrow the possibilities down to one candidate.

"We try to test a close family member," Lord said. "Someone in their immediate family, and then that provides the verification."

The DNA Doe Project received that verification on Sunday.

From there, they passed along their findings to the GCSO. While the non-profit does not have direct contact with the family of the victim, they say authorities shared their thanks with the organization.

"They expressed their gratitude to the sheriff's office and to DNA Doe Project for helping bring the case to a resolution," Lord said.

Burnette is being held in the Gregg County Jail on $1,500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.