13-year-old and 16-year-old facing murder charges in shooting death of a man near Dallas rec center, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old and 13-year-old are behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing a man near a Dallas recreation center in late June, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said the two teens both face murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of 21-year-old Cristian Adrian Guillen-Ramirez.

According to police, at about 10:45 p.m. on June 24, officers responded to a shooting call at Willie Mae Butler Park located in the 5300 block of Wullschleger Lane, which is near the Larry Johnson Recreation Center.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Guillen-Ramirez, shot on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called and pronounced Guillen-Ramirez dead at the location.

On Tuesday, July 18, DPD announced officers took a 16-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy into custody. Their names have not been released to the public.

No further details concerning what led to the shooting or the teens' bond amounts have been released either.