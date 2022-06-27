UPDATE: 13-year-old shot during trail ride event in Smith County

"That could be potential charges filed there as well," said Smith. "Anywhere we can file charges on this event, they will be filed."

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office confirmed during a press conference that one of the people shot at the trail ride event on Sunday is a 13-year-old.

At a press conference Monday, SCSO Sheriff Larry Smith gave further details regarding their investigation into the shooting that occurred in the 18000 block of FM 2767 in eastern Smith County yesterday at around 12:35 a.m.

"We don't have any suspects in custody at this time, we have some what we call 'persons of interest' that will probably turn into a suspect," explained Smith. "We have just recently identified the organizer of the event, and I will say that we will be going after that organizer with both civil and criminal penalties."

Among the five gunshot victims, four were released on Sunday morning. The only victim that remains in the hospital on serious but stable condition is the 13-year-old who was shot in the face, according to Smith.

Smith went on to further explain that the event organizers, Unified Elite Riderz, did not have permission to use the property, which was described as a large pasture.

"That could be potential charges filed there as well," said Smith. "Anywhere we can file charges on this event, they will be filed."