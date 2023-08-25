17 men charged with prostitution in Smith County following multi-agency undercover sting operation

DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed the sting operation arrests were made in Smith County Wednesday and Thursday nights.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Seventeen men were arrested in Smith County this week on prostitution charges during an undercover multi-law enforcement agency sting operation.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed the sting operation arrests were made with several police agencies assisting Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The following agencies worked together in the operation leading up to the arrests: DPS – Criminal Investigations Division, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Attorney General’s Office.

The following men were charged with solicitation of prostitution and booked into the Smith County Jail:

Anthony Fleetwood, 40, of Tyler

Jimmy Moore, 62, of Jacksonville

Matthew Cecotti, 29, of Mineola

Miguel Ortega, 29, of Tyler

Richard Walls, 34, of Whitehouse

Ramiro Borja, 50, of Tyler

Timothy Cunningham, 64, of Kilgore

Michael Erwin, 48, of Richardson

George Vazachira, 38, of Frisco

Gabriel Esparza, 32, of Tyler

Steve Gatlin, 58, of Bullard

Pedro Hernandez, 23, of Tyler

Yorel Bush, 27, of Tyler

Nikesu Kayastha, 50, of Tyler

Marcus Pierce, 51, of Tyler

Marcus Wade, 56, of Flint

Dewayne Thompson, 53, of Mineola