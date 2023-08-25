17 men charged with prostitution in Smith County following multi-agency undercover sting operation

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Seventeen men were arrested in Smith County this week on prostitution charges during an undercover multi-law enforcement agency sting operation.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed the sting operation arrests were made with several police agencies assisting Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The following agencies worked together in the operation leading up to the arrests: DPS – Criminal Investigations Division, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Attorney General’s Office.
The following men were charged with solicitation of prostitution and booked into the Smith County Jail:
- Anthony Fleetwood, 40, of Tyler
- Jimmy Moore, 62, of Jacksonville
- Matthew Cecotti, 29, of Mineola
- Miguel Ortega, 29, of Tyler
- Richard Walls, 34, of Whitehouse
- Ramiro Borja, 50, of Tyler
- Timothy Cunningham, 64, of Kilgore
- Michael Erwin, 48, of Richardson
- George Vazachira, 38, of Frisco
- Gabriel Esparza, 32, of Tyler
- Steve Gatlin, 58, of Bullard
- Pedro Hernandez, 23, of Tyler
- Yorel Bush, 27, of Tyler
- Nikesu Kayastha, 50, of Tyler
- Marcus Pierce, 51, of Tyler
- Marcus Wade, 56, of Flint
- Dewayne Thompson, 53, of Mineola
All of the men have since been released after posting bail, records show.