NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested two suspects Tuesday after officer allegedly found more than $200,000 worth of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

According to police, police stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Northwest Stallings Drive at about 11 a.m. A K-9 officer alerted police to what turned out to be three kilograms of methamphetamine.

Police say the meth has a street value of more than $240,000.

Police arrested both driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Leanthony Moses, and the passenger, 19-year-old Deonte Moses. Both are from Little Rock, Arkansas.

The pair were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and are being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.