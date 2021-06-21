2 arrested after string of car burglaries in Nacogdoches

The suspects had been targeting unlocked vehicles in residential neighborhoods taking cash and firearms found in the vehicles.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two people have been arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s officer received multiple reports of burglary of motor vehicles and theft of firearms in the areas of Appleby community.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were targeting unlocked vehicles in residential neighborhoods and taking cash and firearms that were found in the vehicles.

Investigators were able to get a description of the suspects and a description of the vehicle from surveillance cameras.

On Saturday, June 19, the sheriff’s office again received multiple reports of burglary of motor vehicles and theft of firearms in Central Heights, Pleasant Hill and Western Hills subdivision.

Investigators believed that the suspects in the previous cases were involved.

During the investigation, a suspect vehicle and possible suspects developed.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators conducted surveillance for the suspect vehicle and notified NCSO Deputies and NPD Officers of the suspect vehicle description and possible location.

On Sunday, June 20, Nacogdoches police located the suspects vehicle at the 3100 block of Phoenix Terrance and the two suspects were detained.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Lonneil Warren of Nacogdoches and 20-year-old Jarvis Harper of San Augustine.

Both men were charged with 6 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity theft of a firearm a 3rd degree felony and 7 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity burglary of a motor vehicle a state jail felony.