Two arrested in Rusk County on felony and misdemeanor drug charges

The arrest occurred Monday after the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 315.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested for drugs after a traffic stop early Monday morning in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black 2003 Infiniti G35 on State Highway 315 and found probable cause to search the vehicle.

A search led to the discovery of suspected marijuana, suspected MDMA, suspected promethazine, suspected THC material, suspected alprazolam, suspected Oxycodone and a complete parts kit, including ammunition, to an AR-15 style rifle.

The firearm is referred to as a “Ghost Gun’ due to no serial numbers attached to the lower receiver of the firearm. It is not illegal to possess in the state of Texas, but it is illegal to transfer the item.

The firearm was seized based upon the suspected controlled substances seized during the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Vernon Phillips of Cypress, Texas and 30-year-old Archies Grayer Jr of Greenville, Mississippi were both sent to the Rusk County Jail and charged with two felony and three misdemeanor narcotics offenses.

Additional charges may be sought as the investigation continues.