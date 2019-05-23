TOOL, Texas — Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in the Tool area of Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Regal Drive.

Officials say investigators found suspected methamphetamine, along with scales and other paraphernalia.

Aimee Lynn Mooneyham, 38, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, while Walter Earl Bryson, 49, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Henderson County Jail.