Watauga police and SWAT teams are currently occupying the 6500 block of Loma Vista Drive after two people were found dead inside a home, police said Saturday. Police are asking people in the surrounding areas to shelter in place.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the home, police confirmed at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Watauga Fire Department posted on Facebook that residents on Green Ridge Drive and Loma Vista Drive should stay inside until further notice.

